Taiwan authorities to extend military service from 4 months to 1 year
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Taiwan's authorities plan to increase the period of military service from four months to one year. Cai Yingwen, the head of the island's administration, made the announcement, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

According to Tsai Yingwen, the term of service will be increased from January 1, 2024. The changes will affect conscripts born after Jan. 1, 2005.

President Tsai Ingwen announced today that after two years of evaluation and revision, the current four-month compulsory service training system will be restored to one year of compulsory service; she said it is extremely difficult, the agency said.
