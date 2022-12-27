Elizabeth II's favorite stallion die

On Christmas Eve, the beloved stallion of the late Queen Elizabeth II died, Daily Mail reported.
The racehorse named Royal Applause died aged 29 at the royal stables in Sandringham, Norfolk, where the royals celebrate Christmas. The stallion was the British champion thoroughbred racehorse. In 1995, when he was two years old, he won the four most important races of the season.
In 1997 Royal Applause stopped racing and was kept in a herd. He covered up to 110 mares a year, with some of these horses competing in races and representing Her Majesty. It is estimated that several hundred foals were born and sold for an average of £9,000 each.