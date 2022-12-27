Ambulance drivers in Yerevan earn half as much as bus drivers

The salaries of ambulance drivers in Yerevan are half those of bus drivers, said Teimina Vardanyan, a member of the representative body, at the session of Yerevan Council of Elders on Tuesday.
She explained that bus and garbage truck drivers get AMD 250,000 ($500) a month, while ambulance drivers get AMD 100-120,000.
Yerevan Deputy Mayor Gevorg Simonyan responded that the issue is in the hands of the Armenian government.
"The annual general growth of medical employees' salaries in Yerevan is planned at the level of AMD 1 billion (about $2.5 million - ed.)," he added.