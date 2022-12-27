News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute: Azerbaijan is guided by plan to gradually turn Artsakh into Nakhichevan
Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute: Azerbaijan is guided by plan to gradually turn Artsakh into Nakhichevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The “Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute” Foundation on Tuesday issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan’s closure—for two weeks now—of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.

“Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has blocked the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to the world. Despite the various pretenses put forward by Azerbaijan, the strategic goal is to force the population of the Republic of Artsakh to leave its historical homeland. Here, Azerbaijan is guided by the same plan - that is to gradually turn Artsakh into Nakhichevan: there are no Armenians - there are no problems. At the same time, Azerbaijan will obviously not be satisfied with the depopulation of Artsakh. After the second Artsakh war in 2020, the public statements made by the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan clearly testify about its territorial ambitions towards the Republic of Armenia, including the capital Yerevan.

The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is excited about the growing importance of Azerbaijan’s role due to the latest geopolitical developments, including the growing opportunities to export Turkmen gas to international markets through the territory of Azerbaijan. Perhaps in Baku, they believe that geopolitical and geo-economic interests will make the world turn a blind eye on the implementation of genocidal actions against the Armenians of Artsakh and the unleashing of new aggression against the Republic of Armenia.

However, the last hundred years have definitely showed that the perpetrators of genocide and genocidal acts did not go unpunished. We are sure, that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will also face punishment for the committed crimes and also those planned against the Armenian nation, and the Armenians of the Artsakh Republic will continue to live and work in their historical homeland, despite the existing ineffable difficulties they suffer,” reads the statement by the “Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute” Foundation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve Lachin corridor issue through dialogue
OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the Lachin corridor through dialogue...
 Protesters in Stepanakert demand meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping mission
The Russians assured us three days ago that the road would be opened on December 26...
 Basic necessities, sugar, potatoes virtually run out in Karabakh’s Askeran, says head of region
Due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris motorway…
 ‘Tatoyan’ Foundation: Azerbaijan MOD presents Armenia communities with false Azerbaijani names
We draw the attention of the international community to this fact…
 Artsakh people march to Russian peacekeeping forces' military base
"Who can't come now, let them come by car after the end of work,...
 Peskov considers Armenian Security Council Secretary's statements provocative
Peskov considers the statements of the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia provocative...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos