Garibashvili promises to turn Abkhazia and South Ossetia into Monaco and Monte-Carlo

Georgian authorities will find 10 billion dollars to invest in Abkhazia and South Ossetia in case of unification of the country, said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Novosti-Georgia reported.
"I want to tell our Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters about the missed opportunities," Garibashvili said. "Our policy is peaceful, we want to heal the wounds. And I say that if our country is united, we can invest about 10 billion in Abkhazia and also in Samachablo in the first three years. Abkhazia can become a second Monaco and this is not an exaggeration. And Sukhumi can become the second Monte-Carlo," said the Prime Minister.
According to him, the main priority of the authorities is to continue a peaceful policy towards the occupied regions and the implementation of reconciliation programs.
"Our goal is to improve the socio-economic conditions of the population affected by the conflict and reconcile artificially divided societies by developing cooperation and confidence building based on common interests," Garibashvili said.
As an example, he cited the fact that last year 230 students from the occupied territories were enrolled in Georgian universities and more than 1,300 people received medical care.
"These benefits will continue in the future as well...Our policy will not be changed, we only want to resolve the conflict peacefully and overcome that horrible tragedy so that we all live together in a united, strong, European Georgia," Garibashvili said.