Basic necessities, sugar, potatoes virtually run out in Karabakh’s Askeran, says head of region
Basic necessities, sugar, potatoes virtually run out in Karabakh’s Askeran, says head of region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Basic necessities, sugar, and potatoes have virtually run out in the Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris motorway. Hamlet Apresyan, the administrative head of the Askeran region, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"Depending on how much food the residents have stored and how they use it, these products will run out within a few days. In any case, if we remain in the blockade for a little longer, we must tighten our regimen to withstand as long as possible. There are still cigarettes, but the lack is felt. The imported fruits and vegetables have been used up, there is only a small amount of local ones left," he said.

According to Apresyan, there is no problem of flour and wheat in the Askeran region, there are plenty of such supplies, and they are being provided to bread factories on a regular basis.

"The public transport is working with some changes in the schedule, the taxis that use [natural] gas are working. Ambulances use both gasoline and [natural] gas, but [natural] gas—more. Gasoline reserves are also on the verge of running out; we use [them] sparingly," Apresyan said.

He informed that only 1 kg of goods is provided to each resident. The restriction does not apply only in the case of bread.

"The people are understanding; they realize our situation, and they don't demand more. The lack of products is mainly felt in the cities. The situation is better in the villages because they have stored products and domestic animals from which they can get dairy products and slaughter [them] if necessary," Apresyan emphasized.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
