Lawyer: Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians in St. Petersburg have no remorse

The two Azerbaijanis who attacked the Armenians in St. Petersburg haven't shown any remorse during the investigation and trial, Zohrab Gabrielyan, vice president of the St. Petersburg International Bar Association and a representative of the victims' interests, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armenian News-NEWS.am reported about the trial the day before.

"In her speech, prosecutor of the case also noted that, unfortunately, the defendants did not show any remorse during the long period of the trial. The body of evidence confirms the guilt of Gadzhiev and Ibishov. The prosecutor especially emphasized that Ibishov and Gadzhiev deliberately committed a crime against the constitutional order and state security. Their action represents an increased danger to society, and their re-education is possible only in isolation from society," said the lawyer.

The prosecutor, therefore, asked the court to sentence Ibishov and Gadzhiev to five and a half years in prison to be served in a minimum security penal colony. The court will pronounce the sentence on December 28.

"This is a precedent-setting case, given the article under which it was launched. The importance of the case is that it starts the formation of judicial practice, because before there were no cases under Article 282 of the Criminal Code. The state always tried to hush up the interethnic conflicts in order not to provoke the other national minorities. In this situation the prosecutor agreed to initiate a criminal case under article extremism, since the incident was clearly extremist, hostile and degrading. The verdict will be very important both for us Armenians and the law enforcement practice," Zohrab Gabrielyan noted.



