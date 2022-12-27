News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Lawyer: Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians in St. Petersburg have no remorse
Lawyer: Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians in St. Petersburg have no remorse
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents
Author: Mariam Levina

The two Azerbaijanis who attacked the Armenians in St. Petersburg haven't shown any remorse during the investigation and trial, Zohrab Gabrielyan, vice president of the St. Petersburg International Bar Association and a representative of the victims' interests, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armenian News-NEWS.am reported about the trial the day before.

"In her speech, prosecutor of the case also noted that, unfortunately, the defendants did not show any remorse during the long period of the trial. The body of evidence confirms the guilt of Gadzhiev and Ibishov. The prosecutor especially emphasized that Ibishov and Gadzhiev deliberately committed a crime against the constitutional order and state security. Their action represents an increased danger to society, and their re-education is possible only in isolation from society," said the lawyer.

The prosecutor, therefore, asked the court to sentence Ibishov and Gadzhiev to five and a half years in prison to be served in a minimum security penal colony. The court will pronounce the sentence on December 28.

"This is a precedent-setting case, given the article under which it was launched. The importance of the case is that it starts the formation of judicial practice, because before there were no cases under Article 282 of the Criminal Code. The state always tried to hush up the interethnic conflicts in order not to provoke the other national minorities. In this situation the prosecutor agreed to initiate a criminal case under article extremism, since the incident was clearly extremist, hostile and degrading. The verdict will be very important both for us Armenians and the law enforcement practice," Zohrab Gabrielyan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Death toll from blizzard rises to nearly 60 in US
At least 50 people have been killed in the U.S. as a result of the blizzard...
 Death toll in Peru protests rises to 28
Twenty-two civilians were killed in clashes and six civilians were killed in traffic....
 Number of victims of floods in Philippines rise to 13
According to the agency, 45,300 displaced people are in 87 evacuation centers...
 France: Man from Turkey wounds barber from Kurdish community
The 27-year-old Iraqi Kurdish hairdresser, who was stabbed several times with scissors by his attacker, underwent surgery...
 Armenia inmate, 46, dies in prison
After being returned from hospital…
 US man kills, mutilates father who he believed to be robot
He faces several charges…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos