2023 budget: The bonus fund of Yerevan City Hall to increase to AMD 200 million

Profitable part of Yerevan budget for 2023 is forecasted to be AMD 105 bln. 103.3 million (6.8% more than in 2021), the draft decision was adopted at the session of Yerevan Council of Elders on Tuesday.

The city's own revenues amount to AMD 38.7 billion in total revenues (an increase of 62% compared to the 2019 figure).

The expenditure part is projected at AMD 105 billion. 535.9 million (this is 6.8% more than in 2021), the deficit - AMD 432.6 million.

The share of social expenditures (education, health care, social protection) will make 37.2%, transport - 24.4%, environmental protection - 10.2%.

Salary fund of the City Hall staff will amount to 7.8 billion drams. The bonus fund will increase by AMD 61.6 million, amounting to AMD 200 million.

AMD 24 million will be directed to historical and cultural projects, AMD 439,4 million to modernize the transportation system, more than AMD 1 billion to repair and replace more than 700 elevators. Thus, since the beginning of the program as a whole 1700 elevators will be replaced.



Over 398 million drams will be directed to repair two medical centers, more than 4 billion drams for road construction works.



40 million drams for holiday and New Year decorations.



Funds for salaries of preschool and extracurricular institutions will be increased by 11.48%. The salaries of employees, who do not receive the minimum wage, will be raised.



35 million AMD will be allocated for the demolition of illegal buildings, which is 40% more than in 2022.



You can read about budget spending in Armenian at the following link.



