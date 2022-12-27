Serbian army at highest level of combat readiness

The Serbian army is at the highest level of readiness after weeks of escalating tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.
President Aleksandar Vucic said he would take all measures to protect the people and preserve Serbia, BBC reported.
Relations between Belgrade and Pristina have again heated up after media reports that Pristina is preparing an attack on ethnic Serb areas in northern Kosovo.
The EU calls for maximum restraint and immediate action and invites the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to personally facilitate a political solution.
Recently, relations between the government in Pristina and the ethnic Serbs living in the north of the country have cooled noticeably. The other day, Serbia moved new troops to the border with Kosovo after reports of a shooting incident. Reports from Belgrade claimed that ethnic Serbs were the attackers, but Kosovo authorities denied the claims.