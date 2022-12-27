Spanish prime minister announces new €10 billion package to fight inflation in 2023

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new €10 billion package to fight inflation in 2023, bringing the total to €45 billion since the beginning of 2022, Reuters reported.
Like other European countries, Spain faces a growing cost-of-living crisis, exacerbated by the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy prices.
The package includes a one-time bonus of 200 euros for about 4.2 million households with annual incomes of up to 27,000 euros, zero value-added tax on basic foodstuffs and an extension of tax breaks on energy bills for the first half of next year.
Sanchez said the aid granted so far has helped Spain record strong economic growth this year, which he estimated at more than 5 percent, higher than the Bank of Spain's last forecast of 4.6 percent.