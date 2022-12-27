Recession, higher rates, diversification: What awaits banks in 2023

Trump says he asked his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law not to participate in his 2024 presidential campaign

Austria warns of threat of power cuts in Europe

Protesters meet deputy Volkov in Artsakh: 'We will wait as long as it takes'

Kalashnikov Concern to make special emphasis on production of tactical drones in 2023

IDF Chief of Staff: The level of readiness for an operation in Iran has risen sharply

Spanish prime minister announces new €10 billion package to fight inflation in 2023

Azerbaijan demands 'return' of 8 Armenian villages

Elizabeth II's favorite stallion die

Armenian authorities fail to meet construction deadlines for new neighborhood in Shurnukh again

Putin signs decree on countermeasures to impose price cap on Russian oil

Taiwan authorities to extend military service from 4 months to 1 year

Erdogan receives credentials from new Israeli ambassador to Turkey

Baku wants issues related to sending new EU mission to Armenia to be coordinated with Azerbaijan

Von der Leyen: EU sends 77,000 tons of cargo to Ukraine since February

OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve Lachin corridor issue through dialogue

Zakharova: Russia will strictly fulfill all obligations to its partners in the supply of military products

Death toll from blizzard rises to nearly 60 in US

Protesters in Stepanakert demand meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping mission

China to simplify visa procedures for work and study

Bayramov considers Moscow's position on Karabakh's status 'unacceptable'

Armenia Police delegation visits Iran

Catalonia leader says he expects 2023 to make progress on referendum agreement

Azerbaijan sends millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine

Basic necessities, sugar, potatoes virtually run out in Karabakh’s Askeran, says head of region

Serbian army at highest level of combat readiness

Iran's president condemns hypocritical approach of West and US

‘Tatoyan’ Foundation: Azerbaijan MOD presents Armenia communities with false Azerbaijani names

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute: Azerbaijan is guided by plan to gradually turn Artsakh into Nakhichevan

Death toll in Peru protests rises to 28

2023 budget: The bonus fund of Yerevan City Hall to increase to AMD 200 million

Lawyer: Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians in St. Petersburg have no remorse

Garibashvili promises to turn Abkhazia and South Ossetia into Monaco and Monte-Carlo

Ambulance drivers in Yerevan earn half as much as bus drivers

South Korean military apologizes for not being able to shoot down all drones from North Korea

Belarus defense ministry says it's open for dialogue with NATO

Dollar falls, euro rises in Armenia

Artsakh people march to Russian peacekeeping forces' military base

Number of victims of floods in Philippines rise to 13

Authorities promise to introduce electronic queues system in Yerevan clinics as soon as possible

Peskov considers Armenian Security Council Secretary's statements provocative

Iran announces signing free trade agreement with EAEU on January 18

France: Man from Turkey wounds barber from Kurdish community

RFE/RL: Russia is forcing Armenia to provide corridor to Azerbaijan, to join Union State, Security Council chief says

Armenian Minister of Environment and Japanese Ambassador discuss environmental cooperation programs

Karabakh residents to march today to demand meeting with Russia peacekeeping mission commander

Number of asylum seekers in EU up by more than 50% in 2022

First Deputy Mayor: 2022 Budget of Yerevan executed by 100%, expenditure by 90%

Pashinyan to Putin: Crisis in Lachin corridor is most important issue

Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan promised rights, security guarantees to Karabakh people, then keeps them under siege

Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss Karabakh settlement

Times: British authorities prepare plan to reduce number of incoming migrants

Putin holds bilateral meeting with Pashinyan in St. Petersburg

Armenian National Interests Fund sums up 2022 activities’ results

CIS countries leader treated to porridge, cheese and potato pancakes in St. Petersburg

ARF initiates march titled 'The Real Perpetrator'

Lavrov believes US threatens to physically remove president of Russia

Armenian NGOs call on relevant Armenian authorities to support Armenian media in covering situation in Lachin

Leaders of CIS countries visit Russian Museum in St. Petersburg

Karabakh state minister discusses food safety with shipping, producing companies’ heads

Yerevan authorities introduce privilege for families of deceased persons and participants of military operations

South Korea's president says country's military is insufficiently trained

Leading education organizations in Armenia address EU office, UN with open letter

10 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC: Medicine will last for 10 days

Byblos Bank Armenia, Soldier’s Home team up for meaningful Christmas project (PHOTOS)

About 100 Elon Musk's Starlink communications satellites activated over Iran

11 kids are at neonatal, resuscitation departments in Karabakh medical center

UN announces Guterres’ readiness to act as mediator in Ukraine conflict

Armenian State Revenue Committee: Tax e-government systems will be unavailable from January 3 to 5

U.S. demands that Iran release all protesters

Report: Azerbaijan was preparing, directing public opinion for blocking Lachin corridor since November

Biden to go on New Year's vacation to Caribbean island

Armenia inmate, 46, dies in prison

Gold prices rise

World oil prices going up

US man kills, mutilates father who he believed to be robot

Biden declares state of emergency in New York state due to snow storm

Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors’ meeting in Jermuk was ineffectual

Work performed after Azerbaijan military aggression in September is presented at Armenia ombudsperson’s office

South Korea officially lifts its ban on import of full-length sex dolls

Meta - city within a city: Entering the office is like teleporting into another universe

Rare Japanese marimo algae threatened by sunburn due to global warming

Huge winter storm in US threatens to tighten LNG market

Saudi Arabia's mineral wealth is now estimated at more than $1.3 trillion

Security Council head: EU observers’ new technical mission is in Armenia

Security Council chief on Union State of Russia and Belarus: Pressures towards Armenia also come from here

Copper rises in price

US billionaire stands up for bitcoin, questioning investment in gold

Oman is considering changing law on boycott of Israel

CIS leaders receive ringlets as New Year gifts

CEBR: The world will face a recession in 2023

Armen Grigoryan: Armenia did not boycott meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani FMs

Politico: The era of U.S.-China trade cooperation is coming to an end

Gegham Stepanyan: Azerbaijan will keep the road closed as long as it can

Why is road still not open to Artsakh? Explanation of deputy commander of Russian peacekeepers

Stoltenberg says Sweden and Finland will become NATO members by end of 2023

Armenia Celebrates success at the International Property Awards (PHOTOS)

Erdogan is going to create 30-kilometer 'security zone' on border with Syria

Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 17 people in last 10 days

Erdogan announces discovery of natural gas reserves of 58 billion cubic meters in Black Sea