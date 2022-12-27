Kalashnikov Concern to make special emphasis on production of tactical drones in 2023

Kalashnikov Concern will place special emphasis on the production of tactical drones in 2023, the Group President Alan Lushnikov told Russia 24 television channel on Tuesday.
"We are developing a line of unmanned aerial vehicles - it is fundamentally important in the current conditions. These are tactical drones, i.e. everything that is launched not from airfields - this is our niche, we work and develop there," he said, RIA Novosti noted.
Lushnikov reminded that the concern now produces reconnaissance and attack copters, as well as shock bumping munitions.
"All these products performed very well this year. Of course, we will increase production and develop new ones," he added.