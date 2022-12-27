Bayramov considers Moscow's position on Karabakh's status 'unacceptable'

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov considers Moscow's position on the status of Karabakh "unacceptable."
"It is no secret that the Russian side proposed to leave the issue regarding the status of Karabakh for future years. We said from the first day that this proposal is unacceptable. We are negotiating on basic principles," he said.
Bayramov also touched on the so-called "Zangezur corridor," saying that the obstruction of the construction of the corridor "harms Armenia itself."
Commenting on the issue of concluding a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Bayramov called it absolutely natural that both sides submit their proposals. "They should be discussed. It is important to follow their proposals and not do it for show. For example, Armenia recently provided its proposals and then refused to participate in a joint meeting the next day. Never does any party expect unconditional acceptance of all its proposals. Azerbaijan constantly sees from Armenia some loud statements purely for the audience and no real steps," said Bayramov.