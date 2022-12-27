Protesters in Stepanakert demand meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping mission

The Artsakh people who went to the military base of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Stepanakert on December 27 demand to meet with its commander Andrey Volkov, protester Artur Grigoryan told NEWS.am.
"Several colonels told us that Volkov is at the meeting. We will wait until Volkov arrives, and we will address him with our main demand - to open the road to life. The Russians assured us three days ago that the road would be opened on December 26. The Russian Federation is the guarantor of our security, and they must fulfill their obligations," Grigoryan said.