Baku wants issues related to sending new EU mission to Armenia to be coordinated with Azerbaijan

Baku says the issues of sending a new EU mission to Armenia should be coordinated with Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov said.
He noted that a new mission is already being formed now. "Currently, the EU experts are planning to determine what the next mission will do and its scope. This mission will be on the territory of Armenia, but we believe that the issues related to it should be coordinated with Azerbaijan."
According to him, since the mission will work in the direction of Armenia's border with Azerbaijan, its activities "affect the interests" of Baku. "Therefore, we have openly told the European Union that our expectations are that there should be an exchange of views, and this issue should be coordinated with us."
He said the Azerbaijani side has not yet received any documents and reports related to the outcome of the EU civilian mission on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, which ended its work on December 19.