Erdogan receives credentials from new Israeli ambassador to Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Turkey as the two countries normalize relations after four years of tension.
Turkey and Israel have begun to improve relations with high-level visits this year, including a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ankara. In August, they agreed on a mutual appointment of ambassadors.
After Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won the election last month, he and Erdogan agreed to "work together to create a new era in relations" based on respect for mutual interests.
Irit Lillian, Israel's chargé d'affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became ambassador.
Relations between Israel and Turkey, once close regional allies, have been strained for more than a decade.