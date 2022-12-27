IDF Chief of Staff: The level of readiness for an operation in Iran has risen sharply

Israel conducts on average at least one operation against Iran every week somewhere in the Middle East, said IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, JPost reported.
According to him, the IDF will be ready when and if it is ordered to attack Iran's nuclear facilities. "The level of readiness for an operation in Iran has increased dramatically," Kochavi said. "I will say more. The Israel Defense Forces will be ready for the day when the order is given to act against the nuclear program, and it will accomplish the mission it has been assigned."