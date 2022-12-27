News
Protesters meet deputy Volkov in Artsakh: 'We will wait as long as it takes'
Protesters meet deputy Volkov in Artsakh: 'We will wait as long as it takes'
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Residents of Artsakh, who organized a march to the base of the Russian peacekeeping forces, met with the deputy commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces, Andrey Volkov. They said they would not leave until they meet with Volkov himself, participant Artur Grigoryan told NEWS.am.

"The deputy told us that they allegedly cannot contact Volkov. We made a fire here and will wait until we meet Volkov," said Grigoryan. "There are a few hundred protesters here," he said, noting that they are determined.

The main demand of the protesters is to stick to the trilateral agreement reached on November 9, 2020, and to unblock the Berdzor corridor, which is under the control of peacekeepers and has been blocked by the so-called Azerbaijani "environmental-activists."
Հայերեն and Русский
