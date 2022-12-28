News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia government proposes to block social media during martial law
Newspaper: Armenia government proposes to block social media during martial law
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The government has decided to change the Law on Martial Law. According to the draft, there will be stricter restrictions during martial law than under the current law.

It is about partial or complete restriction of internet access, electronic press, social media. The current law defines the restriction of freedom of expression of opinion, a special procedure for the accreditation of journalists, but there is no mention of the internet.

That is, they [i.e., the Armenian authorities] are depriving the [Armenian] society of the internet and information, whereas making an exception for themselves.

The draft will be put up for public discussion by January 6, 2023.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors’ meeting in Jermuk was ineffectual
They were grumbling that…
 Newspaper: Many people in Armenia may be ‘cut off’ from money
Western-funded NGOs operating in the country and representatives of political forces operating in that field have serious concerns…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party preparing for Yerevan municipal elections in major way
Ex-Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan is its candidate…
 Armenia premier chairs ruling party board meeting
The candidacies for the chairmen of the boards of the CCP regional chapters of Ijevan and Parakar were discussed…
 Newspaper: Retired Armenia presidents, PMs to be provided with state protection
But solely by the decision of the prime minister…
 Armenia opposition MP: Another expansionist, colonial manifestation of Azerbaijan is to absorb Artsakh
And to separate it from Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos