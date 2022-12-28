Newspaper: Armenia government proposes to block social media during martial law

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The government has decided to change the Law on Martial Law. According to the draft, there will be stricter restrictions during martial law than under the current law.
It is about partial or complete restriction of internet access, electronic press, social media. The current law defines the restriction of freedom of expression of opinion, a special procedure for the accreditation of journalists, but there is no mention of the internet.
That is, they [i.e., the Armenian authorities] are depriving the [Armenian] society of the internet and information, whereas making an exception for themselves.
The draft will be put up for public discussion by January 6, 2023.