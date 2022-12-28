News
Armenians hold demonstration in Paris in support of Artsakh (VIDEO)
Armenians hold demonstration in Paris in support of Artsakh (VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A group of Armenians held a demonstration in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in support of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians.

Also, they shared a respective message and photos.

The purpose of this demonstration was to draw attention to the human suffering caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade, which obstructs Artsakh’s only land communication with Armenia and condemns Artsakh to a future humanitarian disaster.

Various slogans were chanted, questioning the destructive Aliyev-Erdogan association, the pro-Azerbaijani attitude of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the danger to the people and children of Artsakh.
