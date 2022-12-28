U.S. House of Representatives ban use of TikTok on work devices

Turkish Parliament nominates Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize for efforts on Ukraine

Belarusian MFA: Kyiv unilaterally breaks off relations with Minsk

Marukyan: Karabakh is under blockade since December 12, 1,100 civilians cannot return from Armenia to Artsakh

Georgian authorities say they have fulfilled all EU recommendations in order to receive candidate status

Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

This year Armenia human losses were 265 soldiers, territorial losses were 160 square meters, ex-ruling party says

Head of French Ministry of Defense arrives in Kyiv

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party holding protest march to Armenia government building

Azerbaijan threatens to sue Swiss company operating in Nagorno-Karabakh

Accident involving 200 cars in China

Draft to introduce mandatory certification system at Armenia National Security Service is put up for public discussion

South Korean president orders 3 UAVs sent to every North Korean drone

Eurofer: gas prices in Europe may remain at historically high levels in 2023

Azerbaijan talks new format of talks with Armenia possible

Azerbaijan concerned over preparation of report on Armenian Diaspora in Middle East

Armenia MOD plans to hold training camps for reservists, from March 1 to May 12

President of Artsakh holds meeting with heads of power structures

Yeni Şafak: Black Sea gas can cover Turkey's population demand for 33 years

Karabakh President discusses Lachin corridor issue with parliament forces

UN Security Council calls on Taliban to allow women to study in higher education

State Revenue Committee of Armenia reports about another record

Kim Jong-un urges to strengthen North Korean defense capabilities

Numerous Artsakh residents spent night at Stepanakert airport, wait for Russia peacekeepers’ commander (VIDEO)

CNN: 22,000 migrants in Mexico are in shelters and waiting to cross into US

3 seriously ill patients are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross

Copper prices go up

Karabakh state minister: We are in quite difficult situation

Gold falls in price

World oil prices on the rise

Japan to deploy anti-aircraft missile system near Taiwan

Newspaper: Armenia government proposes to block social media during martial law

Armenians hold demonstration in Paris in support of Artsakh (VIDEO)

American billionaire thinks we should all be much happier

2 transgender men arrested in India for performing black magic ritual

Cold weather temporarily expelled the Neanderthals from North Caucasus for 10,000 years

Climatologists suspect Greenland glaciers are melting 100 times faster than thought

Psychologists find that women are able to smell lonely men

France political parties’ leaders: It is necessary to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety

German companies plan to invest more in Africa in 2023

Japan strikes LNG deals with U.S. and Oman to secure fuel supply

Armenia ruling force MP: If Lachin corridor remains closed after first-person discussions, means this has other goals

At least 15 people injured in leopard attacks in India

Recession, higher rates, diversification: What awaits banks in 2023

Trump says he asked his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law not to participate in his 2024 presidential campaign

Austria warns of threat of power cuts in Europe

Protesters meet deputy Volkov in Artsakh: 'We will wait as long as it takes'

Kalashnikov Concern to make special emphasis on production of tactical drones in 2023

IDF Chief of Staff: The level of readiness for an operation in Iran has risen sharply

Spanish prime minister announces new €10 billion package to fight inflation in 2023

Azerbaijan demands 'return' of 8 Armenian villages

Elizabeth II's favorite stallion die

Armenian authorities fail to meet construction deadlines for new neighborhood in Shurnukh again

Putin signs decree on countermeasures to impose price cap on Russian oil

Taiwan authorities to extend military service from 4 months to 1 year

Erdogan receives credentials from new Israeli ambassador to Turkey

Baku wants issues related to sending new EU mission to Armenia to be coordinated with Azerbaijan

Von der Leyen: EU sends 77,000 tons of cargo to Ukraine since February

OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve Lachin corridor issue through dialogue

Zakharova: Russia will strictly fulfill all obligations to its partners in the supply of military products

Death toll from blizzard rises to nearly 60 in US

Protesters in Stepanakert demand meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping mission

China to simplify visa procedures for work and study

Bayramov considers Moscow's position on Karabakh's status 'unacceptable'

Armenia Police delegation visits Iran

Catalonia leader says he expects 2023 to make progress on referendum agreement

Azerbaijan sends millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine

Basic necessities, sugar, potatoes virtually run out in Karabakh’s Askeran, says head of region

Serbian army at highest level of combat readiness

Iran's president condemns hypocritical approach of West and US

‘Tatoyan’ Foundation: Azerbaijan MOD presents Armenia communities with false Azerbaijani names

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute: Azerbaijan is guided by plan to gradually turn Artsakh into Nakhichevan

Death toll in Peru protests rises to 28

2023 budget: The bonus fund of Yerevan City Hall to increase to AMD 200 million

Lawyer: Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians in St. Petersburg have no remorse

Garibashvili promises to turn Abkhazia and South Ossetia into Monaco and Monte-Carlo

Ambulance drivers in Yerevan earn half as much as bus drivers

South Korean military apologizes for not being able to shoot down all drones from North Korea

Belarus defense ministry says it's open for dialogue with NATO

Dollar falls, euro rises in Armenia

Artsakh people march to Russian peacekeeping forces' military base

Number of victims of floods in Philippines rise to 13

Authorities promise to introduce electronic queues system in Yerevan clinics as soon as possible

Peskov considers Armenian Security Council Secretary's statements provocative

Iran announces signing free trade agreement with EAEU on January 18

France: Man from Turkey wounds barber from Kurdish community

RFE/RL: Russia is forcing Armenia to provide corridor to Azerbaijan, to join Union State, Security Council chief says

Armenian Minister of Environment and Japanese Ambassador discuss environmental cooperation programs

Karabakh residents to march today to demand meeting with Russia peacekeeping mission commander

Number of asylum seekers in EU up by more than 50% in 2022

First Deputy Mayor: 2022 Budget of Yerevan executed by 100%, expenditure by 90%

Pashinyan to Putin: Crisis in Lachin corridor is most important issue

Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan promised rights, security guarantees to Karabakh people, then keeps them under siege

Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss Karabakh settlement

Times: British authorities prepare plan to reduce number of incoming migrants

Putin holds bilateral meeting with Pashinyan in St. Petersburg

Armenian National Interests Fund sums up 2022 activities’ results

CIS countries leader treated to porridge, cheese and potato pancakes in St. Petersburg

ARF initiates march titled 'The Real Perpetrator'

Lavrov believes US threatens to physically remove president of Russia