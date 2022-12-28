U.S. House of Representatives ban use of TikTok on work devices

The U.S. House of Representatives has banned legislative staff from using the social networking application TikTok on work devices, the Washington Examiner reported.
According to it, the notice was sent out by the House Administration Committee. the Office of cybersecurity has concluded that the TikTok mobile app poses a high risk to users due to a range of security threats, the notice said in an email sent out.
Earlier, a provision banning U.S. government employees from using the TikTok app on work devices was included in the fiscal year 2023 U.S. government funding bill, which was approved by both houses of Congress.
On December 16, William Burns, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said that U.S. intelligence believes that TikTok poses a threat to U.S. national security. In his view, the Chinese authorities have the ability to seek to obtain the personal data of American users of TikTok, as well as control the kind of materials posted on this social network. Burns said this is cause for concern.