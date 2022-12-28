Gold falls in price

The price of gold on Wednesday morning is declining weakly after rising during the previous three trading days, trading data shows.
The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex Exchange is down $4.15, or 0.23%, to $1,818.9 per troy ounce. Silver futures for March delivery are down 0.01% to $24.215 an ounce.
The price of gold is correctively declining after rising during the previous three trading sessions. The value of the precious metal increased by more than 1.5% over these three days.