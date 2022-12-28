Kim Jong-un urges to strengthen North Korean defense capabilities

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, amid reports of escalation on the Korean Peninsula, set goals to strengthen the country's defense capabilities in 2023 at a plenary session of the Workers' Party of Korea (TPK), Ryonhap news agency reported, citing North Korean media.
The North Korean leader sets goals to strengthen the country's defense at a 2-day meeting of the party plenum, the agency said.
Quoting the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency, Kim Jong-un outlined new key self-defense strengthening goals to be achieved in 2023 amid a multifaceted changing situation, the agency reported.
Five North Korean drones had earlier invaded South Korean territory Monday morning. According to the military, they were small-scale drones with a wingspan of two meters. Seoul responded by launching fighter jets, helicopters and other means to destroy the drones. The South Korean military launched the operation for five hours and fired 100 rounds of 20 millimeter cannon from helicopters at the drones, but was unable to shoot down the drones, which partially returned to North Korea and partially fell off the radar.