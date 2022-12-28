UN Security Council calls on Taliban to allow women to study in higher education

The UN Security Council is concerned that the Taliban (the Taliban are under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) have suspended female students from attending universities in Afghanistan and is calling for the policy to be abandoned, the Security Council said in a press statement.
The Security Council is deeply troubled by reports that the Taliban has temporarily stopped allowing women and girls into universities, reiterated its deep concern over the closure of schools above sixth grade and called for full equal ... participation of women and girls in Afghan life, the statement said.
The UNSC called on the Taliban to reopen schools and quickly abandon these policies and practices that embody the growing erosion of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.
In addition, the Security Council is deeply concerned about reports that the Taliban has banned female NGO and international staff members from going to work, which will have significant and immediate implications for humanitarian operations in the country.
Earlier, Afghan media reported that the Ministry of Higher Education in the Taliban government ordered the suspension of female students from private and public universities in Afghanistan. Afghan Minister of Higher Education said that the education of girls in secular universities violates the laws of Islam and contradicts Islamic traditions.