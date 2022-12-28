3 seriously ill patients are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross

Due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, three patients receiving treatment at the Republican Medical Center in Artsakh are in severe condition for days and under the supervision of local doctors.
But on Wednesday, these patients were transferred to various specialized medical centers in Armenia, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.