Numerous Artsakh residents spent night at Stepanakert airport, wait for Russia peacekeepers’ commander (VIDEO)
Numerous Artsakh residents spent night at Stepanakert airport, wait for Russia peacekeepers’ commander (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents have spent the night at the area of the capital Stepanakert airport.

They demand a meeting with the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, Andrey Volkov.

Their demand is to reopen the Lachin corridor and ensure uninterrupted traffic through it.

Tigran Petrosyan, the chairman of the Artsakh of Tomorrow party, went on Facebook livestream and called on the people of Artsakh to join them.

Also, Petrosyan noted that about 100 people had spent the night near the Stepanakert airport.

Later, he noted that the people slowly began to assemble again.

These Artsakh residents wanted to meet with Volkov on Tuesday, but could not manage to see this Russian military commander. That is why they decided to spend the night there, and they are waiting to meet with Andrey Volkov if there is a chance.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
