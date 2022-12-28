News
State Revenue Committee of Armenia reports about another record
State Revenue Committee of Armenia reports about another record
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2022, over AMD 23 bln (approximately $57 mln) was returned to the budget as a result of initiated and completed criminal proceedings, State Revenue Committee of Armenia (SRRC) press service informed NEWS.amб State Revenue Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia stated that these figures are unprecedented compared to those of 2021 (AMD 5bln), 2020 (AMD 2.5bln), 2019 (AMD 5.8bln), 2018 (AMD 8.5bln).

Criminal cases related to import, export, extraction of minerals, provision of services, trade, smuggling and so on.

In addition, 35 criminal cases on money laundering and fraud were initiated.
