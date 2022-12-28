South Korean president orders 3 UAVs sent to every North Korean drone

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered two to three drones to be sent to North Korea in response to every UAV sent from North Korea, Renhap reported.
He also gave orders to shoot down all North Korean drones if necessary.
When the first drone flew in, the president instructed us to respond immediately to North Korea, noting that we also have drones. He ordered us to send two or three UAVs in response to an invasion by one from North Korea, an administration official said.
The official also called unconstructive criticism from the opposition Democratic Party (DP), which accused the president of not handling the situation during the North Korean drone attack and not calling a meeting of the presidential National Security Council.
There was no need to hold a meeting of the National Security Council, he added.
The day before, the South Korean military apologized for failing to shoot down drones from the DPRK that invaded the republic's airspace on December 26. Seoul attributed the failure of air defense to the fact that the drones maneuvered and flew at low altitudes.
South Korean President said the North Korean drone incursion into the republic's airspace shows the army's years of lack of training in handling drones.