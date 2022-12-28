News
Draft to introduce mandatory certification system at Armenia National Security Service is put up for public discussion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia proposes to implement a mandatory certification system at the NSS, based on the results of which bonus pay shall be calculated for the respective NSS employees.

The respective draft has been posted on the e-draft website of publication of legal acts and drafts.

It is noted that the certification procedure, the scope of the national border protection, operative-intelligence activities, performance of special tasks, planning and oversight functions, as well as the amount of the aforesaid bonus pay and its payment procedure will be determined by the Armenian government's decision.

The NSS proposes to carry out a mandatory certification for the purpose of calculating the bonus pay, which will promote the provision and maintenance of proper professional training among the employees of the NSS departments.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
