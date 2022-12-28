News
Accident involving 200 cars in China
Accident involving 200 cars in China
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

More than 200 cars collided on a bridge in Zhengzhou city of China's central Henan province due to heavy fog, with at least one person killed, Chinese media reported.

The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on a two-way car bridge in Zhengzhou city. A large number of cars ran into each other due to heavy fog. According to China Central Television, at least one person died in the accident.

One of the rescuers working at the scene told local radio station Henan Jiaotong that an initial estimate is that more than 200 cars were involved in the accident.

According to China Central Television, 11 fire engines and 66 rescue workers arrived on the scene.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
