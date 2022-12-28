Hayastan Fund is ready to send humanitarian aid to Karabakh for $500,000

Extraordinary session of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Board of Trustees is held. The theme of the discussions was Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor and provision of humanitarian assistance to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. The foundation's press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The participants of the meeting discussed the situation. They underscored the need for all-Armenian consolidation to provide humanitarian aid to Karabakh.
The local U.S. government expressed its readiness to immediately provide $500,000 in humanitarian aid to Karabakh. In particular, it is about foodstuffs.