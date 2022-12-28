South Korea's Defense Ministry asks for $440 million for anti-drone projects

South Korea's military is asking for $441 million for anti-drone projects through 2027. The KBS television channel reported this, citing a draft increase in the military budget for the period from 2023 to 2027.
The total budget of South Korea's Ministry of Defense for five years may total $261 billion (331.4 trillion won). Among them, the defense enhancement spending is $84 billion (107.4 trillion won).
In particular, the South Korean military proposes to combat drones by improving radar detection systems and laser weapons.
Earlier, South Korean President Yun Seok Yeol ordered to send two or three drones to North Korea in response to each UAV sent from North Korea.
The day before, drones from North Korea invaded South Korean airspace. The military was unable to shoot them down due to the fact that the UAVs maneuvered and flew at low altitudes. The country's Defense Ministry later apologized for the failure of the air defense system.