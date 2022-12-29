Paleontologists discovers new species of frog that lived at the time of dinosaurs

Paleontologists have found the remains of a representative of a new species of prehistoric frogs Baurubatrachus santosdoroi, which lived back in the time of the dinosaurs. The scientists from Argentina's National Council for Scientific and Technical Research reported the discovery in the journal Ameghiniana.
To date, the genus Baurubatrachus has only been represented by the species Baurubatrachus pricei, found in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. However, we recently discovered a new species, Baurubatrachus santosdoroi, which lived several million years earlier than Baurubatrachus pricei, the scientists said.
The fossilized remains of two individuals were recovered in the Brazilian state of São Paulo. A detailed study of the anatomy of these specimens revealed new osteological features of the genus, such as the presence of a subdrum (located on the side of the head).