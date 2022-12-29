Belgium bans electric collars for dogs

The Belgian region of Wallonia, which includes five of the country's ten provinces, has banned the use of electric and choking collars for dogs and aquariums of up to ten liters for fish. The decision was taken after consultation with animal rights activists. So the authorities want to reduce the suffering of animals.
The new rules for keeping pets will come into force in spring. The exception will be made for the owners of service dogs: police, customs officers, military. Also, the right to use the electric collars will remain for ordinary Belgians who have received a special veterinary certificate for the dog.