Georgian authorities say they have fulfilled all EU recommendations in order to receive candidate status
Georgian authorities say they have fulfilled all EU recommendations in order to receive candidate status
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia has scrupulously fulfilled all 12 recommendations of the European Union and now it's waiting for the decision on getting the status of an EU candidate country, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Novosti-Georgia reported.

"With the participation of parliament and the government, all 12 recommendations have been meticulously implemented," he said.

Garibashvili expressed hope that Georgia will soon receive this status. "Reforms that we have all carried out give reason to say so," he noted.

On the eve, Polish MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski said that the EP would not approve Georgia's application for EU membership if the republic's ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili dies in custody.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
