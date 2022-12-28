News
Head of French Ministry of Defense arrives in Kyiv
Head of French Ministry of Defense arrives in Kyiv
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Minister of the French Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu has arrived on a visit to Kyiv, TF1 Info reports, according to European Pravda.

He immediately went to the "Wall of Heroes" to lay a wreath on behalf of France, to pay tribute to the Ukrainian soldiers who died in combat, and to testify to France's support for Ukraine.

The minister will then hold a working meeting with teams from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and with the Ukrainian military regarding France's military support for Ukraine - already provided and future support.

He will then hold a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, followed by a press briefing.

Lecornu's visit to Kyiv comes a few days after French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the shipment of new French weapons to Ukraine and announced new deliveries for 2023.

The planned deliveries also include Caesar self-propelled artillery units, but Macron did not name their number.

At the end of November, the fourth LRU multiple-launch rocket system from France arrived in Ukraine.
