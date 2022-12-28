Minsk starts checking readiness of troops to switch from peacetime to wartime

Minsk is carrying out activities for the transfer from peacetime to wartime in the framework of a surprise inspection of combat and mobilization readiness, said the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.
"In accordance with the plan of surprise inspections of the level of combat and mobilization readiness, approved by the head of the service of troops of the armed forces, a set of measures for the transfer from peacetime to wartime is carried out in Minsk military commandant's office," reads the press release.
It concerns the testing of the knowledge of servicemen and the assessment of their actions when bringing the military unit to the highest levels of combat readiness.