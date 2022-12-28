News
Azerbaijan threatens to sue Swiss company operating in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan threatens to sue Swiss company operating in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan threatens to sue the Swiss company operating in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As Report says, head of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said at a press conference on the results of 2022 that Azerbaijan has filed lawsuits against Armenia in the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights. He noted that "Armenia's payment of compensation to Azerbaijan is a complicated issue." "There will be appeals to local courts in this regard. I hope the result will be positive. For example, there is a Swiss company which is illegally operating in Karabakh and making profit. We are preparing a lawsuit in the Swiss court against this company."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
