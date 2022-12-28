ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party holding protest march to Armenia government building

The youth union of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia is holding a protest march, which started from the area adjacent to Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran—the institute of ancient manuscripts—in Yerevan and will end in front of the main government building.
The march is being held under the slogan "The Real Culprit" and, according to the ARF, aims to show that the primary persons in charge for resolving the current situation are the incumbent Armenian authorities, which, however, do not take any active steps towards the reopening of the vital motorway connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, and which has been under complete Azerbaijani blockade for more than two weeks now.