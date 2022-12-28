News
Medvedev calls not to let Russians who left country back and deprive them of earnings
Medvedev calls not to let Russians who left country back and deprive them of earnings
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, published a post in his Telegram channel calling to consider "enemies of society" all those who call for the defeat of the Russian state, regardless of the "legal qualification of their actions." According to the politician, the Russians, who have gone abroad and make such appeals, should not be allowed back into the country.

According to Medvedev, Russian citizens, who have left Russia and criticize the Russian leadership and wish "an early defeat in the war for their homeland," should not be allowed back into the country "for the rest of their lives." Also, such Russians should be deprived of earnings, said the deputy chairman of the Security Council.

"Such individuals should be completely cut off from sources of income in our country, whatever they are. The immoral situation, when traitors who wish their country to be defeated in parallel make money on Russia, must be stopped once and for all," the publication says.

Medvedev insists that the definition of "enemies of society" should be "firmly" fixed on "traitors who hate their country so much that they call for its defeat and destruction." "Even if no administrative or criminal cases have been brought against these individuals," he added.

"The return home of such persons can only take place if an unequivocal public repentance is made beforehand, and in appropriate cases only through amnesty or pardon," Medvedev stressed.
