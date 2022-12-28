News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
This year Armenia human losses were 265 soldiers, territorial losses were 160 square meters, ex-ruling party says
This year Armenia human losses were 265 soldiers, territorial losses were 160 square meters, ex-ruling party says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

This year, combat and non-combat casualties in the armed forces of Armenia amounted to 265 people, and 140 to 160 square kilometers of the territory of the country is not being controlled by Armenia. Armen Ashotyan, vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told this to a press conference on Wednesday.

"Armenia abandoned Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], but the Armenian people did not abandon Artsakh. We have to differentiate between Armenia and the Armenian people. Armenia’s [incumbent] authorities serving foreign interests is one thing, whereas the Armenian people—another. The Republic of Armenia has not represented the people of Armenia for [the past] two years," he said.

But Ashotyan expressed hope that as of 2023, Armenia will begin to represent the Armenian people, whose interests should be represented by the authorities.

"[PM Nikol] Pashinyan is still in power and it is unfair to our people and our state. There are still unidentified bodies of dead boys, and there are still Armenian captives in Azerbaijani prisons, there are still missing people," the RPA official recalled.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov considers Armenian Security Council Secretary's statements provocative
Peskov considers the statements of the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia provocative...
 Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss Karabakh settlement
The Russian leader said this during talks with the Armenian prime minister on Tuesday...
 Putin holds bilateral meeting with Pashinyan in St. Petersburg
"Of course, the main issue is the settlement of the situation in the South Caucasus...
 Peskov: Putin will not have trilateral meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan at CIS summit
There will be no trilateral meeting of Putin with Aliyev and Pashinyan...
 Shalva Papuashvili: Georgia wants to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
The speaker of the Georgian parliament stated…
 Azerbaijan openly files territorial claims against Armenia
"If the Armenian community today lives in the Karabakh economic zone...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos