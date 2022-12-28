This year Armenia human losses were 265 soldiers, territorial losses were 160 square meters, ex-ruling party says

This year, combat and non-combat casualties in the armed forces of Armenia amounted to 265 people, and 140 to 160 square kilometers of the territory of the country is not being controlled by Armenia. Armen Ashotyan, vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told this to a press conference on Wednesday.
"Armenia abandoned Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], but the Armenian people did not abandon Artsakh. We have to differentiate between Armenia and the Armenian people. Armenia’s [incumbent] authorities serving foreign interests is one thing, whereas the Armenian people—another. The Republic of Armenia has not represented the people of Armenia for [the past] two years," he said.
But Ashotyan expressed hope that as of 2023, Armenia will begin to represent the Armenian people, whose interests should be represented by the authorities.
"[PM Nikol] Pashinyan is still in power and it is unfair to our people and our state. There are still unidentified bodies of dead boys, and there are still Armenian captives in Azerbaijani prisons, there are still missing people," the RPA official recalled.