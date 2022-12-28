Former ruling party official notes Armenia’s main diplomatic losses in 2022

In 2022, Armenia suffered a number of diplomatic losses. Armen Ashotyan, vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told this to a press conference on Wednesday.
"The first is the absence of the matter of self-determination of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] in the international documents as the main principle of the settlement of the Karabakh problem.
Second: in the conditions of the paralyzed OSCE Minsk Group, [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan justified the need to continue the ‘sale’ of Artsakh in bilateral and multilateral formats. Instead, it was necessary to request and demand the restoration of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group.
The third loss is the absence of the wording ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’ in the documents adopted in 2022. Nagorno-Karabakh, as a subject of international politics, was removed from international document circulation as a result of Pashinyan's deliberate policy. There is no ‘people of Artsakh’ in the documents, but there is ‘population of Nagorno-Karabakh,’" the RPA official said.