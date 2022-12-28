News
Wednesday
December 28
News
Today's meeting is aimed to show that Armenians will always stand by Karabakh: March in Yerevan
Today's meeting is aimed to show that Armenians will always stand by Karabakh: March in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The purpose of today's meeting is to show that we were, are and will be next to Karabakh, next to the people of Karabakh, its self-determination, and next to the Karabakh Armenians, who stand firmly on their land and do not think about any concessions, Dashnaktsutyun member Sevak Nazaryan said on December 28 near Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, before the youth procession.

He stressed that since the closure of the Lachin corridor, citizens and individual groups have been protesting in front of various embassies for several days. They have made appeals and protests, wanting to focus the attention of the international community on the problem of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Then the participants of the procession moved from Matenadaran to the Government building.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
