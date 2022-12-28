News
Armenia ex-ruling party official: Russian partners, don’t give up on Nagorno-Karabakh issue!
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armen Ashotyan, vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, told Russian partners not to give up on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue. Ashotyan stated this at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Perhaps, this issue prevents you from advancing your new narrative about Russia's role in the world, but don't give up on that issue; it exists. Don’t create new narratives without taking into account the real situation in the region, which is of vital importance for the Russian Federation as well.

Due to the war in Ukraine, a geopolitical paradox has been created. Russia's role in the far abroad has increased. Russia's role in the near abroad is falling catastrophically in Central Asia, Middle Asia, and the South Caucasus," Ashotyan said.
