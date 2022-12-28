Karabakh to impose restrictions on provision of public food services

The government draft decision on imposing restrictions on the provision of public food services in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was discussed and approved at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.
It was noted that the aforesaid decision was made taking into account the shortage of food and the saving of electricity in Artsakh due to the latter’s current blockade by Azerbaijan.
Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan informed that Tuesday he had a meeting with businessmen, together with the officials of the respective sector, to discuss the expediency of applying restrictions and welcomed the complete mutual understanding and support shown by them. Many of them have already canceled mass celebrations, considering them inappropriate in this situation. The Minister of State instructed the officials to take into account the suggestions made by businessmen during the meeting in the draft of the government's aforesaid decision.
During the meeting, the situation related to cash money circulation in Artsakh was also discussed. It was reported that there is a sufficient amount of cash in Artsakh, but due to the current situation, organizations and individuals have started to cash out more money but not spend it, which affects the amount of cash circulation. The Minister of State stated that under the existing conditions it is much more correct to keep the money in non-cash, and instructed to carry out respective awareness activities.
At the meeting, the current situation in the food products, medicine, gasoline, and diesel fuel in Artsakh was reported, too. The steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted operation of energy supply, water supply, and infrastructure were presented.