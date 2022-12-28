Italy to supply Ukraine with air defense systems if it will be possible

Italy will supply Ukraine with air defense systems if it will be possible, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told Il Messaggero.
His comments for Il Messaggero followed a phone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after which Zelenskiy tweeted that Rome was considering air defense supplies.
Under former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy sent five aid packages to Kyiv, including military supplies, and Meloni's government is working on a possible sixth delivery.