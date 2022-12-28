News
Armenia  former ruling party official announces ‘Brussels version’ of Karabakh conflict settlement
Armenia  former ruling party official announces ‘Brussels version’ of Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is the "Brussels version" of the settlement, according to which Armenia washes its hands of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the latter is considered a part of Azerbaijan. Armen Ashotyan, vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told this to a press conference on Wednesday.

"Let the [Armenian] authorities deny, and then I will publicize the document," he added.

Ashotyan expressed confidence that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan are playing a joint geopolitical game around the Lachin corridor in order to strike a blow to Russia, and all this—at the expense of Armenia's interests.

According to him, the Russian peacekeepers are carrying out the mission of physical safety of the people of Artsakh, but not one of the other functions: ensuring uninterrupted communication along the Lachin corridor.

The RPA official called for this to be clearly differentiated.

"Why does Armenia not raise the matter of clarifying the mandate of the peacekeepers? Why is the demand for the return of [Armenian] captives [in Azerbaijan] not set as a precondition? The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan confirmed that the matter of leaving the status of Artsakh to the [next] generations was proposed by Russia, not Armenia, as it should have been," Ashotyan emphasized.

He recalled the assurances of the Armenian authorities regarding the absence of the "enclaves" issue.

"Yesterday it turned out that there is such an issue. In addition, the [Armenian] authorities give an interview where a map appears on which these so-called ‘enclaves’ are located outside the territory of Armenia. (…). That is, the authorities are surrendering everything, justifying themselves with it, although there is no mention of a corridor through the territory of [Armenia’s ] Syunik [Province] in the statement of November 9, [2020,]" concluded the RPA vice-chairman.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
