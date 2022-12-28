Armenia ombudsperson: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should send fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights needs to send a fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor, which has been blocked for 17 days now. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, wrote about this on Twitter.
According to her, this is the only way to have a clear understanding of the matter.
And the fact that only vehicles with the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) symbols are entering and leaving the Lachin corridor proves that the blockade continues, Grigoryan added.