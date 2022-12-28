News
Britain calls on Iran to stop unjust detention of dual nationals
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Britain will never accept the detention of its citizens as diplomatic leverage, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, calling on Iran to stop detaining dual nationals following the arrest of seven people linked to Britain, Reuters reported.

The UK is urgently requesting more information from the Iranian authorities about the reports of these British-Iranian dual nationals, Sunak's spokesman told reporters.

According to him, they have always said that we will not allow citizens to be used for diplomatic influence.
