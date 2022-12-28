ARF Dashnaktsutyun members brings arrows to government building to point out those guilty

There is no separate question of Karabakh or Armenia, there is only one single Armenian issue, ARF Dashnaktsutyun member Sevak Nazaryan said on Tuesday during the rally in front of the government building.
According to him, it is in this very building that people who should have been fighting for the Fatherland sit.
"However, they continue to strengthen our enemy. As a symbol for today's action, we decided to take with us pre-prepared "arrows" that symbolize responsibility and guilt," Nazaryan said.
The protesters marched from the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts to the Republic's government building.