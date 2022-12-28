News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Germany concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo
Germany concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany is concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and is now focusing on efforts to remove barricades along their borders, a German foreign ministry spokesman said, Reuters reported.

Kosovo closed its largest border crossing with Serbia on Wednesday after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side to support their ethnic tribesmen in Kosovo.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have escalated since last month, when ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo abandoned government institutions, including the police and judiciary, over the Kosovo government's decision to replace Serb-issued license plates.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos