Germany concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

Germany is concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and is now focusing on efforts to remove barricades along their borders, a German foreign ministry spokesman said, Reuters reported.
Kosovo closed its largest border crossing with Serbia on Wednesday after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side to support their ethnic tribesmen in Kosovo.
Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have escalated since last month, when ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo abandoned government institutions, including the police and judiciary, over the Kosovo government's decision to replace Serb-issued license plates.